Mason City chase ends when suspect crashes into garage

Jan 4, 2022 @ 11:35am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested after a chase through the northwestern side of town.

A criminal complaint says Mason City police tried to stop 34-year-old Nathan Carlson near the intersection of 12th and North Van Buren on the 12th Street overpass at about 4:30 Monday afternoon. The complaint says as soon as the officer turned around, the defendant started to flee going southbound on North Van Buren. Police say the pursuit ended when Carlson hit a garage in the 600 block of 1st Southwest.

Carlson was charged with eluding, driving while barred, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, interference with official acts, as well as other charges. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $5900 bond.

