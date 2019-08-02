Mason City Chamber’s Moonlight Bike Ride is tonight
MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce’s Moonlight Bike Ride is tonight.
The Chamber’s Kativa Weitzel says their “Worksite Wellness Committee” brought back the ride last year as a way to promote to families and individuals that they can engage in healthy summer activities. “It is a 10-mile bike ride, and it’s kind of fun for those little kids to ride at night with their parents or for adults to get out, leave their kids with the babysitter. It starts at Southbridge parking lot it goes to NIACC. It goes down that NIACC trail and then back. We will end with Mr. Taco breakfast burritos.”
Weitzel says they had about 150 riders last year and they are hoping for 200 to participate tonight. “The ride starts at 10:00 PM, but we have activities beforehand at 8:00 PM for all of the riders to do, they get a bunch of swag and they get to do different activities. They get to also check their bikes to make sure they’re safe for the ride. Helmets are required and we are giving away bike light so everybody’s safe along those trails.”
Registration starts at 8:00 PM in the Southbridge Mall parking lot. For more information you can head to the Chamber’s website