Mason City Chamber of Commerce named “Chamber of the Year”
L-R: Noah Harris, Program Director; Zoie Papouchis, Service & Operations Director; Sheree Anne Kelly, ACCE
President & CEO; Robin Anderson, President/CEO; Colleen Frein, Vice President & Membership Director;
Allyson Krull, Marketing & Leadership Development Director; and Christy Gillenwater, ACCE Board Chair.
MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has been named the Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The organization represents over 9000 professionals who work for more than 1600 chambers of commerce around the world.
The Chamber of the Year award recognizes the leadership role chambers have in their communities, and honors those who have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as workforce attraction, infrastructure, economic prosperity, and quality of life.
Mason City Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Anderson says the award represents the pinnacle of achievement for her organization. “We were judged on our program of work, how we run our chamber of commerce as a business, financial strength, the membership retention, those types of things.”
Anderson says last year was the first time they applied for the award and credits the hard work of her staff in their submission for this year’s honor. She says all chambers fill out a survey on an annual basis that benchmarks them against all chambers in the country, with the top finishers in that process being invited to apply for the Chamber of the Year award. “That’s another big process, but it’s actually a good exercise in making sure that you are maintaining your mission alignment and maintaining your financial practices and those types of things. It’s a good exercise win or lose, but it feels great to win.”
In the final round, the Mason City Chamber competed against leadership from the North Tampa Florida and Zionsville Indiana chambers.