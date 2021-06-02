Mason City Chamber of Commerce marketing director selected to participate in nationwide business leadership program
MASON CITY — The marketing & leadership director at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce has been selected to participate in a premiere business leadership program.
The US Chamber Foundation has announced that Allyson Krull was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives and association leaders to participate in the fifth class of the “Business Leads Fellowship Program”.
The program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.
The year-long virtual program, which concludes with an in-person meeting in June of next year, will cover things that include early childhood education, K-12 education, higher education and workforce development.