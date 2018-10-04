Mason City Chamber of Commerce hands out awards during Annual Meeting

MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce recognized several people today as part of their annual meeting held at Music Man Square:

=== Cody Williams of Turning Leaf Counseling received the “Small Business of the Year” award.

=== Mark Hewitt, the president and CEO of Clear Lake Bank & Trust, received the “Boss of the Year” award based on a nomination submitted by staff members who described Hewitt as a servant leader and employee advocate.

=== This year’s “Distinguished Citizen Award” was presented to Scott and Susan Moorman of Moorman Clothiers. The couple serves the community in various volunteer capacities, often times behind the scenes. This award is selected each year on the basis of leadership, membership, and participation in community organizations, length of residence, and active service to the community.

=== Sukup Manufacturing was recognized for their commitment to an active wellness program which includes an on-site clinic. The Chamber teamed up with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health to recognize a worksite that emulates total worker health and well-being.

=== Each year the Chamber Ambassadors present an award to one of their members who have worked the hardest in support of the Chamber. Holly Eichmann of Express Employment Professionals was named Ambassador of the Year in recognition of her commitment.