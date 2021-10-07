Mason City Chamber of Commerce annual meeting held, award winners announced
MASON CITY —The first event to be held in the indoor portion of the Principal Pavilion on Thursday was the Mason City Chamber of Commerce’s 105th annual meeting, where several awards were handed out:
== Mark Holt was awarded the “Distinguished Citizen Award”. Holt is described as an adventure seeker and American patriot with a big heart. Holt regularly flies his jet as a volunteer for Veterans Airlift Command and transports wounded and disabled veterans at his personal expense. The award is selected each year on the basis of leadership, membership and participation in community organizations, length of residence and active service to the community
== Metalcraft received the “Small Business of the Year’. CEO Steve Doerfler and President Kyle Bermel accepted the award on behalf of the employee-owned company. The firm, which dates back to 1933, credits its success to maintaining a sharp focus on people and continuous innovation.
== Tim Schupick of Schupick & Associates public accounting firm received the “Boss of the Year Award” based on the nomination submitted by his staff members. They described Schupick as a masterful accountant and caring leader who is a tireless volunteer for the community.
== CL Tel was selected for the “Workplace Wellness Award”, a joint award given by the Chamber and the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. It recognizes a worksite that emulates total worker health and well-being. CL Tel was selected in recognition of their workplace culture that ensures staff members experience total well-being.
== The Chamber Ambassadors present an award to one of their committee members who demonstrates exemplary support of the Chamber. Tiffany Nonnweiler from First Citizens Bank was named the Ambassador of the Year in recognition of her commitment and hard work.