Mason City, Cerro Gordo Coutny officials celebrate Destination Iowa grant for bike park

MASON CITY — The City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County officials held a small event yesterday at the city’s new kayak launching area along the Winnebago River in northeastern Mason City to celebrate a $4.5 million Destination Iowa grant award made Friday for a bike park that would be specifically designed for off-road and mountain biking activities.

The city and county approved submitting the application to make improvements for the creation of the bike park, which typically includes things like skills courses, pump tracks, jumps, trails and other features.

Mayor Bill Schickel says this is a very unique project not only for Iowa but the Upper Midwest. “The main feature will be a world-class bike park that will be located just north of where we are right now along the Winnebago River. It will provide rides availability really for families and for every skill level. The closest example of something like this is all the way down in Arkansas, it’s called the Railyard Bike Park, and it draws thousands of people every week. We really hope to replicate that here in north Iowa and here in Mason City.”

Schickel says the project will enhance Mason City’s trail system. “It will link our trails and enhance them in north-to-south and east-to-west in Mason City and provide funding for our Riverwalk. You know, north Iowa already has a reputation as really an international destination for arts and music, and this will really secure our reputation as a destination for outdoor recreation.”

Schickel says the great partnerships that came together for this project helped with making a successful application. “Nothing is possible without partnerships — Governor Reynolds, the state of Iowa, the county Conservation Board, the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors, the Mason City City Council, Active Living and Transportations Commission, the Park Board, I could go on and on — but with all of them working together, we’ve really been able to execute on something like this.”

Schickel says the $4.5 million awarded represents 40% of the total project investment of $11.9 million. “We’re going to be matching that amount with the city and the county is going to be contributing to it overall. It’s better than a $10 million project, but this is obviously a significant amount that really makes it possible.”

The group North Iowa Human Power Trails helped spearhead the idea for the bike park. Matt Curtis says once completed, it will be a destination attraction for bike enthusiasts from across the country. “Very unique to the Midwest. People would have to travel probably five to six hours to get to anything near what we’re going to be producing for Mason City. People travel a long ways to get stuff that’s not even half of what we’re building right now, so it will be a true destination for mountain biking.”

Curtis talked more about the elements of the bike park. “The bike park is basically a hub where you start your ride from that will be elevated with a structure. Then you have different levels, kind of like downhill skiing, green, blue, black. There will be trails that will come off of that for all different levels from beginners all the way up to complete experts. That’s the big draw, you can come here, you can start to develop your skills and move up to the next level, and all the way down to little tykes, a little trail for them as well.”

Steve Bailey says the project will bring people to north-central Iowa due to there not being anything like it around the region. “It’s kind of an untapped resource that we haven’t gotten into yet. Matt and I have traveled to Arkansas plenty of times, and the first couple of days we talk about how disappointing it is because we are rusty, we don’t have those skills yet. By the end of the week, we have those skills again. Now we’ll be able to keep those skills refined and have a good time.”

Bailey says like the bike park in Arkansas, people who come from out of town to Mason City to use this park likely will spend multiple days at it, meaning they’ll be leaving money in our community for things like food and lodging. “We’re typically down in Arkansas no less than five days, we’ve been there up to seven days when we go down to Arkansas. It’s been a spring break tradition for my family for eight years now is going down to Bentonville Arkansas.”

The funding will also add improvements to the county’s Ingebretson Campground near Thornton. The bike park project was among four awards totaling $14.1 million made in the latest round of Destination Iowa grants.