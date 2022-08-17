Mason City businesses see $4.6 million in revenue from RAGBRAI

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says the numbers show success for the local economy after the city hosted an overnight stop for the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa last month.

Bill Schickel says local businesses say they were pleased with the event coming to town. “We took in $4.6 million in revenues spent during that time. Our 40-member committee chaired by Lindsey James has surveyed the businesses, which have been so positive on the businesses how they did. 100% said they’d like to see the event return.”

An appreciation event is being held tonight for the 400 volunteers that put in a total of 1500 hours for the event.

Schickel made his comment during the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. Listen back to the program via the audio player below.