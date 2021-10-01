      Weather Alert

Mason City at-large councilman Thoma announces meet-and-greet campaign events

Oct 1, 2021 @ 10:33am

MASON CITY — Incumbent Mason City at-large city councilman Tom Thoma will be holding campaign meet-and-greet events in each of the four wards coming up this month. Thoma will hold each event on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6:00 PM.

The first will be October 7th near the East Park Bandshell for residents of the First Ward. The Second Ward meeting will be October 14th at Monroe Park. The Third Ward event will be held on October 21st at Georgia Hanford Park, while the Fourth Ward event will be October 28th at the Fredrick Hanford Park.

Thoma is being challenged for the at-large seat he currently holds by Troy Levenhagen.

