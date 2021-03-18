Mason City Aquatic Center plans to open June 1st
MASON CITY — Plans are in place to open the Mason City Aquatic Center this summer. The swimming pool facility was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recreation Director Brian Pauly says he plans to open the pool in June as long as weather doesn’t have an impact on a couple of improvement projects. “We are anticipating June 1st for an opening date. We still have the slide restoration and the playgrounds that we are working out. Unless there’s any major delay with weather or one of our contractors, we’re anticipating to open on June 1st with those dates.”
Pauly says they will follow coronavirus protocols at the aquatic center all season long. “I’m following what the state association is doing along with just kind of what the neighboring pools are doing. As of right now, we’re going to increase cleaning. We’re going to require mask wearing when you are not in the water or going to the water. There’s just a variety of things we’re going to be doing a little bit different, but the majority of the stuff, the water slides, the play areas, the bathrooms, all that were going to be shut down last year, they’re going to be open and improved.”
The council last July approved a contract with SplashTacular of Kansas City to replace the 17-year-old recreational play areas that were becoming a safety concern due to cracking and sharp edges.