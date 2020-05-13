Mason City Aquatic Center delays opening due to pandemic concerns
MASON CITY — The City of Mason City has announced they will not be making preparations for opening the city’s aquatic center for the time being.
A written statement from City Administrator Aaron Burnett says due to the many challenges and uncertainties presented by COVID-19 and its impacts on summer aquatic programs in the community, the city’s Park Board in consultation with city staff has decided not to prepare the pools to open to the public this summer.
Burnett says the level of public congregation that takes place at aquatic facilities and the demand for properly-trained and certified staff required to operate the facility makes it impossible to safely open at this time.
Burnett says elected officials and staff will continuously monitor the situation, and if the current public health emergency conditions impacting the safety of pool operations dramatically change, the opening of the aquatic center will be considered at a future date.