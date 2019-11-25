      Weather Alert

Mason City airport gets federal grant to reconstruct taxiway

Nov 25, 2019 @ 4:56am

MASON CITY — The US Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the Mason City Municipal Airport $3 million to reconstruct a taxiway.

The award was part of $485 million in federal investments announced by US Transportation Secretary Eliane Chao on Friday.

Airport officials have been looking at relocating the taxiway to allow for the expansion of the aircraft parking apron due to its restrictions for space. 

