Masks mandatory to ride on Mason City city buses starting today
MASON CITY — Today is the first day that passengers of the Mason City Transit system are required to wear a face mask or alternative protective face covering.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the city wants to protect their drivers from the risk of coronavirus. “This is a very important service to make sure that people are able to move around our community and get to whatever appointments or whatever essential actions they need to do. Many people are still reporting to work and transit is an important component of that. Obviously we can’t have transit operate without drivers, and the most important thing is keeping them healthy and keeping each other safe through using that resource for our community. By making sure everyone is wearing masks, we just add that layer of protection to ensure that service can continue through this pandemic.”
Burnett says people will need to provide their own masks to ride on the bus. “If they aren’t able to get that resource, we’d encourage them to reach out to the city, we’d be happy to try and find them a mask and try to put them in touch with somebody, or reach out to public health and I think they’ll be happy to put them in touch with somebody else.”
Burnett made his comments on Mayor Bill Schickel’s weekly social media update. For other questions about the Mason City Transit system, you can call 421-3616.