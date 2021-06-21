      Weather Alert

Maryland man jailed after pursuit in southern Mason City

Jun 21, 2021 @ 12:04pm

MASON CITY — A Maryland man is in jail after a pursuit early this morning in Mason City.

A criminal complaint says 28-year-old Daniel Hicks of Easton Maryland was involved in a vehicle pursuit shortly after midnight with it ending around the 4600 block of South Federal. Hicks failed to pull over and eluded the deputy, later stopping and being apprehended after a foot chase.

The complaint says Hicks exhibited signs of drug use, was sweating profusely, slurring and mumbling his words, and became overly drowsy on his way to the Cerro Gordo County Jail and at the hospital. Hicks allegedly stated to a doctor in a deputy’s presence that he had taken four Xanax. Hicks also had fresh puncture marks on his arm from a hypodermic needle.

Hicks is facing charges of eluding, operating while under the influence first offense, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have a valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance. He’s being held in jail on a total of $7719 bond. 

