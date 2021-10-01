Martin-Brower fined $4000 by Iowa DNR for illegal discharge
MASON CITY — A Mason City food ingredient warehouse and distribution center has been fined by state officials for illegal discharges into waters of the state.
An administrative consent order says Martin-Brower at 2400 15th Southwest will pay a $4000 administrative penalty and cease all illegal discharges.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says they received a call on April 13th of a complaint about a milky white discharge to an unnamed tributary of Black Pit. An environmental specialist observed milky white wastewater discharging from the storm sewer immediately north of the DNR’s Mason City field office.
Upon further investigation, an assistant general manager with Martin-Brower indicated that there was an incident on April 12th in which a milk shake ingredient was spilled from a dumpster at a loading dock on the property, with the staff cleaning the spilled material by washing it into the storm sewer.
The DNR informed Martin-Brower that they would need to remove the impacted water from the unnamed tributary, the storm sewers would need to be flushed and the flushed water should be captured and removed, which the company did on April 14th.
