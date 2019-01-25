Marshalltown parents make emotional plea for missing son to come home

MARSHALLTOWN — The parents of a missing Marshalltown teen held a news conference at the city library Thursday night to ask for help in finding their son.

Thirteen-year-old Corey Brown left his home late Tuesday night, apparently after a discussion with his parents, who took away his cellphone as punishment. His dad Craig Brown spoke directly to his son. “Corey, if you are out there bud, you are not in trouble. Just come home,” Brown said. “And if anybody has any information, you are not going to get into trouble either. Just please call the Marshalltown Police Department. We love you bud.”

Corey’s mom Michelle was emotional as she made a plea to her son. “You know how much I love you and I am not going to stop until we find you. If you are out there, please come home. We love you more than you will ever now,” his mom said. She also appealed to anyone who may know where Corey is. “And parents — if this was your child you would want them home too — so please do the right thing and call the police department. Get Corey home to us. Please,” Brown said. “I love you Corey. Come home.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725 or Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234. Information can also be sent by texting the word “marshall” with any information to 274637 or online at www.marshallcountycs.com.