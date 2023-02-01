Marshalltown man sentenced to probation in Mason City convenience store burglary

MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Mason City convenience store has been sentenced to probation.

37-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.

Casady as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to the third-degree burglary charge, with prosecutors saying they would recommend a suspended five-year prison term, be placed on three years probation, and that he be placed in a residential correctional facility as a condition of his probation.

Judge Karen Kaufman Salic agreed with that recommendation during Casady’s sentencing on Tuesday, saying that the sentence shall be served consecutively to sentences imposed in cases in Marshall County.