Marshalltown man pleads guilty to robbing Mason City convenience store

December 6, 2022 11:14AM CST
MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Mason City convenience store last year.

36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.

Casady on Friday filed a written plea of guilty to the third-degree burglary charge. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a suspended five-year prison term, be placed on three years probation, and that he be placed in a residential correctional facility as a condition of his probation.

Court records do not indicate a date when Casady will be sentenced.

