Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store break-in
MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man is in jail after allegedly robbing a convenience store last year.
36-year-old Brock Casaday is accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
A warrant was issued for Casady’s arrest last month, with Casady being arrested on Thursday. He currently is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 cash-only bond.