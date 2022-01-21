      Weather Alert

Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store break-in

Jan 21, 2022 @ 11:44am

MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man is in jail after allegedly robbing a  convenience store last year.

36-year-old Brock Casaday is accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.

A warrant was issued for Casady’s arrest last month, with Casady being arrested on Thursday. He currently is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 cash-only bond.

For the latest

Trending
New verification proposed for Iowans receiving government food, health care benefits
Mason City man accused of murdering woman, setting house on fire to conceal crime pleads not guilty
Bill to let ATVs, UTVs drive on Iowa highways passes first test
New York City man arrested after pursuit in Worth, Cerro Gordo counties
Clear Lake man sentenced to probation as part of baseball bat attack on a Garner man
Connect With Us