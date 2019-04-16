Marion man arrested in Worth County after getting into altercation with state troopers

NORTHWOOD — An east-central Iowa man has been arrested after getting into an altercation with law enforcement in north-central Iowa.

42-year-old Dameko Jones of Marion is accused by authorities of trying to get away from law enforcement after a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the 214 mile marker on Saturday afternoon. Jones allegedly grabbed a knife away from one state trooper and trying to grab the gun of another trooper. During his attempt to get away, he allegedly bit an officer on the thumb and drew blood.

Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of disarming a police officer, interference with official acts, and assault on persons in certain occupations. He was being held in the Worth County Jail on $10,000 bond.