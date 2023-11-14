Manslaughter Arrest In Death Of Hockey Player Whose Neck Was Cut With Skate Blade During Game

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Police in England have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Oct. 28 game when the blade cut his neck.

South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age.

He was in police custody.

The player whose skate cut Johnson’s neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, who plays for Sheffield.

Johnson was a Minnesota native who had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.