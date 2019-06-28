Man without valid license arrested for driving a tractor to court appearance
By KGLO News
Jun 28, 2019 @ 11:24 AM

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa man has been arrested for having no license and driving to a court hearing — on his tractor.

54-year-old Jeffery Johanningmeier of Wadena was stopped Wednesday by deputies when he pulled up to the Fayette County Courthouse on his John Deere tractor. Deputies say he had made the nearly 15-mile trip for a court appearance, but did not have a valid driver’s license, which has been suspended for nonpayment of child support.

Johanningmeier was arrested and later released.

