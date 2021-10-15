Man who tries to buy his way out of Cerro Gordo County arrest pleads guilty, fined
VENTURA — A Worth County man has pleaded guilty after being accused of trying to buy his way out of an arrest near Ventura this summer.
34-year-old Michael Reich of Manly was arrested in the area of McIntosh Woods State Park near Ventura shortly before midnight on July 16th shortly after trying to pull away from an officer while being arrested. A criminal complaint states that while on their way to the Cerro Gordo County Jail, Reich offered the arresting officer $500 to release him.
Reich was originally charged with bribery, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. As part of a plea deal, Reich pleaded guilty to the simple misdemeanor of harassment of a public official or employee. District Associate Judge Adam Sauer fined him $105.
Cerro Gordo County Jail records show he is still in jail on a total of $7000 cash-only bond due to a violation of probation in another case.