Man who threatened Iowa governor ordered to have no contact

Jun 22, 2021 @ 11:07am
Harvey Eugene Hunter

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to leaving a menacing voicemail for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and have no contact with the Republican governor for five years. 

Forty-eight-year-old Harvey Hunter Jr. was also fined and granted a one-year term of probation during a sentencing hearing Monday in Des Moines. 

Hunter pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree harassment, under an agreement with Polk County prosecutors. 

He admitted to leaving a threatening voicemail Jan. 5 on a governor’s office phone line for input on the state’s partial mask mandate. 

The message said that Reynolds and other politicians should be hung or shot for treason for imposing restrictions to fight COVID-19.

