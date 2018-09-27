Man who suffered a fatal medical emergency, crashed into tree in Mason City identified

MASON CITY — Police have identified the Mason City man who suffered a medical emergency while driving on Monday morning and crashed his vehicle into a tree.

Police were called shortly after 8:30 AM to an accident at 4th and North Madison where a pickup had struck a tree. When officers arrived, 63-year-old Stephen Herman was experiencing a medical emergency. Paramedics transported Herman to Mercy-North Iowa where he later died due to the medical emergency that he was experiencing.

Police say Herman was the only person in the truck at the time of the accident.