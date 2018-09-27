Man who suffered a fatal medical emergency, crashed into tree in Mason City identified
By KGLO News
|
Sep 27, 2018 @ 6:40 AM

MASON CITY — Police have identified the Mason City man who suffered a medical emergency while driving on Monday morning and crashed his vehicle into a tree.

Police were called shortly after 8:30 AM to an accident at 4th and North Madison where a pickup had struck a tree. When officers arrived, 63-year-old Stephen Herman was experiencing a medical emergency. Paramedics transported Herman to Mercy-North Iowa where he later died due to the medical emergency that he was experiencing.

Police say Herman was the only person in the truck at the time of the accident.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Grassley laments lack of civility, vile threats toward witnesses in today’s hearing Iowa taking ‘steps’ on two officials who kept misconduct quiet Mason City man’s attempted murder trial delayed to December Mason City man to serve 90 days in jail on attempted sexual abuse charge Groups ask Iowa judge to rule against heartbeat abortion law Butler County receives state disaster proclamation after storms earlier this month