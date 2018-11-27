Man who allegedly fired shots in Mason City over the weekend accused of spitting on officer, injuring state trooper
By KGLO News
Nov 27, 2018 @ 10:56 AM

MASON CITY — A preliminary hearing date has been set for a man arrested in southeastern Mason City over the weekend after a report of shots being fired at a car.

Police were called to the area of 8th and South Kentucky late Saturday morning, where after investigating arrested 18-year-old Manuel Zamorano. Zamorano is accused of firing four shots at either a car or at a person nearby. Nobody was struck by any of the bullets, which also did not hit the car.

Zamorano while being arrested allegedly also spit on a police officer and an Iowa State Patrol trooper also received a cut to their hand.

Zamorano has been charged with: terrorism, a Class B felony that would carry a 25-year prison sentence; as well as two different counts of assault on a police officer, interference with official acts, and possession of marijuana.

Zamorano is due in court for his preliminary appearance on December 5th. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand cash-only bond.

