Man serving life prison sentence for sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County dies

FORT MADISON — Prison officials say an inmate serving a life term for a first-degree sexual abuse conviction out of Cerro Gordo County has died.

Officials say Robert James Carter was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon at the Fort Madison Community Hospital, where he had been taken due to suffering a medical emergency. Carter was 73. An autopsy has been ordered.

Carter was accused of taking a female acquaintance for a ride to a lounge, but during the car ride turned off a main road and stopped the vehicle near a cornfield. He struck the woman in the head with a metal bar and pulled her by the hair into the cornfield where he raped her. The victim then pretended to be dead until Carter left and she made her way to a nearby house for help.

A Cerro Gordo County jury convicted Carter, with his sentence starting in November 1997.