Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mason City

MASON CITY — One man was seriously injured on Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle. The Mason City Police Department says they responded to a call shortly after 10:45 PM to the intersection of 19th and South Eisenhower for a collision. Police say the 43-year-old man, who was not being identified at this time pending the notification of family members, was walking northbound on the east side of the road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jay Paulsen of Mason City. Police say the victim was seriously injured and was taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for treatment. Paulsen was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.