Man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident near Mason City identified
MASON CITY — The name of the victim in a single vehicle versus pedestrian accident just south of Mason City on Tuesday night has been released.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department was called to the intersection of US Highway 65 and 220th Street shortly before 8:15 PM. On arrival, deputies located one subject who had been struck by a vehicle, with the person later being pronounced dead.
The department says 64-year-old Danny Goodroad of Mason City was seen by witnesses driving erratically. Shortly after, he stopped his vehicle suddenly in the center of the roadway, got out of the vehicle, directly into the path of another vehicle driving northbound. The northbound vehicle was not able to avoid Goodroad, and he was struck and killed.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the vehicle that struck Goodroad.