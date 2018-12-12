Man in jail after chase through Cerro Gordo, Worth counties

CLEAR LAKE — One man is in jail after leading authorities on a 25 mile chase through two counties on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a pickup truck on the Avenue of the Saints just before the Interstate 35 interchange, with a pursuit heading northbound at mile marker 190 of Interstate 35 and ending at mile marker 213 in Worth County after stop sticks were deployed, deflating two of the truck’s tires.

29-year-old Adam Collings was arrested and charged with eluding, first-degree theft, reckless driving, and driving without a driver’s license.

Collings was being held in the Worth County Jail on $10,000 bond.