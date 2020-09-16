Man in custody after Wright County deputy-involved shooting
EAGLE GROVE — A Fort Dodge man is in custody after a Wright County deputy-involved shooting.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 17 at 10th Street Northwest in Eagle Grove at about 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon after a deputy believed the vehicle was a suspect vehicle from a disturbance call in Goldfield.
The department says the deputy determined that the driver was 31-year-old Sean McMillan, who was driving while barred, was in possession of a handgun as a felon, and was a suspect in the disturbance call. McMillan was arrested, handcuffed, and placed in the front seat of the squad car.
While the deputy was dealing with the passenger in the suspect vehicle, McMillan jumped the console of the squad car, drove at and hit the deputy, with the officer firing one round at McMillan. McMillan abandoned the vehicle a short distance later and fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later without incident.
The deputy was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.