Man from Manly accused of assaulting three in trailer park

Apr 28, 2020 @ 5:39am

MANLY — A trailer park assault in Manly has landed one man in jail.

Law enforcement accuses 31-year-old Jacob Mendenhall of Manly of being intoxicated when he went to a trailer in the Southside Trailer Park on Sunday to confront someone over negative comments that the person allegedly made about his father.

After a verbal confrontation, Mendenhall allegedly forced his way into the trailer and elbowed one person in the face, hit a second person in the face and tackled and struck a third person in the upper torso and head.

Mendenhall was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, assault and public intoxication. He was being held in the Worth County Jail on $10,000 bond.

