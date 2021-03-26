      Weather Alert

Man flees state trooper in rented Maserati

Mar 26, 2021 @ 10:56am

ANKENY — A high-end Italian sports car may beat an Iowa State Patrol cruiser on the drag strip, but the law eventually won in a chase through central Iowa on Thursday.

A trooper clocked the stolen Maserati doing 97 miles-an-hour on Interstate 35 near Ankeny, north of Des Moines, and started the pursuit. The motorist refused to pull over and played cat-and-mouse with the trooper’s Charger for two hours, cutting through four counties.

Speeds topped 150 miles-an-hour. The trooper lost the suspect temporarily on a rural road in Story County, but found him hiding on a vacant farm near Cambridge.

Forty-three-year-old John Burgoyne of Des Moines faces a list of charges, including failing to return the rented car.

For the latest

Trending
USDA announces SNAP benefits to go up through September
Senators vote to remove legal relic from Iowa’s coal mining era
Bushel Boy harvesting their first tomato crop from Mason City greenhouse development
Senate Republicans send two gun-related bills to Iowa governor
Charges against Mason City man accused of causing loud booms with device dismissed