Man charged with killing Iowa trooper to plead self-defense

Apr 29, 2022 @ 10:44am

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper in 2021 plans to plead self-defense. 

Michael Lang is scheduled to stand trial May 9 for first-degree murder in the death of Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith at Lang’s home in Grundy Center. 

In a court filing on Tuesday, Lang’s attorneys said he intends to plead self-defense. 

Prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge to prevent testimony supporting Lang’s self-defense claim or about Iowa’s “stand your ground” laws. 

Smith was shot on April 9, 2021, when he led a tactical team into Lang’s home to arrest him. 

Lang was wanted for assaulting a police officer after a traffic pursuit earlier that day

