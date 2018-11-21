Man charged with having sex with underage girl in Forest City park
By KGLO News
|
Nov 21, 2018 @ 11:50 AM

FOREST CITY — A rural Garner man has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl in a Forest City park.

18-year-old Zakary Schachtner was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after Forest City police say he committed a sexual act with someone under the age of 16 and was four or more years younger. Forest City police in a criminal complaint say that Schachtner admitted to having sex with the girl in a bathroom at Pammel Park.

Schachtner is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on December 4th. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

