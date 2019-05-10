Man charged with having sex with underage girl in Forest City park pleads guilty
By KGLO News
|
May 10, 2019 @ 11:22 AM

FOREST CITY — A rural Garner man charged with sexual assault after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl in a Forest City park has pleaded guilty.

18-year-old Zakary Schachtner was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after Forest City police say he committed a sexual act with someone under the age of 16 and was four or more years younger. Forest City police in a criminal complaint say that Schachtner admitted to having sex with the girl in a bathroom at Pammel Park back in October.

Schachtner pleaded guilty in Winnebago County District Court earlier this week. He’ll face up to five years in prison when sentenced on July 2nd.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Forest City, Garner grocery stores closing — will be re-opened by HyVee Clear Lake man jailed on burglary charge Judge orders trial over Iowa’s treatment of work comp chief Governor approves new blackout Iowa license plates Iowan tells congress financial woes growing in farm country Brazilian native to become ISU grad, 20 years after being forced to quit school