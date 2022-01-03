      Weather Alert

Man charged in Iowa trooper’s murder wants statements tossed

Jan 3, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper back in April have asked a judge to toss out statements he gave to investigators. 

Michael Lang was charged with first-degree murder after authorities said he shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on April 9. 

Lang is accused of shooting Smith at his home in Grundy Center after a fight during a traffic stop. Lang was injured in the shootout but later spoke to authorities. 

His attorneys argue in court papers that Lang was under duress and too medicated to waive his Miranda rights during four days of interviews that followed the incident.

