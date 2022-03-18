Man arrested in Chicago wanted for sex crimes in Mitchell, Johnson counties
CHICAGO — State and federal authorities say they’ve arrested a 27-year-old man in the Chicago area wanted for sexual abuse in Mitchell and Johnson counties.
Arrest warrants had been issued earlier this year for Yaniv Azriel, who is accused of multiple counts of third-degree sexual abuse. The US Marshals North Iowa Fugitive Task Force says it was contacted on March 10th by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department asking for assistance in finding and capturing Azriel.
Task force officers arrested Azriel in downtown Chicago on Thursday morning and he was being held while awaiting extradition to Iowa.