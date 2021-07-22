Man accused of trying to run over Wright County deputy enters into plea agreement with prosecutors, faces 15 years in prison
EAGLE GROVE — A Fort Dodge man accused of attempting to try to run over a Wright County deputy has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Deputy Darren Robinson last September 15th conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 17 at 10th Street Northwest in Eagle Grove on a vehicle being driven by a subject he knew to be barred from driving. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says during the stop, Robinson determined that the driver, 31-year-old Shawn McMillan from Fort Dodge, and the passenger, 30-year-old Keaton Robinson of Fort Dodge, were possible suspects in a disturbance involving a gun in Goldfield.
Deputy Robinson placed McMillan under arrest, handcuffed him, and seat-belted him into the front seat of the deputy’s vehicle while Keaton Robinson was handcuffed and standing in front of the vehicle. While Deputy Robinson was securing a handgun found in the suspect vehicle, McMillan worked his handcuffs in front of him, jumped the console of the car, drove at and hit the deputy. Deputy Robinson responded by firing one round at McMillan, who was not hit. McMillan fled the vehicle and was later apprehended.
McMilan was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and escape from custody. As part of the plea agreement, the escape from custody charge was dropped and McMillan pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon and second-degree robbery.
Prosecutors are recommending that McMillan be sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison with credit for time served. Online court records do not indicate a sentencing date.