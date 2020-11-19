      Weather Alert

Man accused of trailer park assault in Manly pleads guilty, sentenced to one day in jail

Nov 19, 2020 @ 10:44am

MANLY — A Worth County man accused of an assault at a Manly trailer park has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to a day in jail.

Law enforcement accused 31-year-old Jacob Mendenhall of Manly of being intoxicated when he went to a trailer in the Southside Trailer Park on April 26th to confront someone over negative comments that the person allegedly made about his father.

After a verbal confrontation, Mendenhall allegedly forced his way into the trailer and elbowed one person in the face, hit a second person in the face and tackled and struck a third person in the upper torso and head.

Mendenhall was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, as well as third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, the burglary charge was dismissed and Mendenhall pleaded guilty to the criminal mischief charge. He was sentenced late last week to a day in jail.

For the latest

Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Former Clear Lake city councilwoman remembered for her dedication to the community
Number of north-central Iowans hospitalized with COVID at all-time high