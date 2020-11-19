Man accused of trailer park assault in Manly pleads guilty, sentenced to one day in jail
MANLY — A Worth County man accused of an assault at a Manly trailer park has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to a day in jail.
Law enforcement accused 31-year-old Jacob Mendenhall of Manly of being intoxicated when he went to a trailer in the Southside Trailer Park on April 26th to confront someone over negative comments that the person allegedly made about his father.
After a verbal confrontation, Mendenhall allegedly forced his way into the trailer and elbowed one person in the face, hit a second person in the face and tackled and struck a third person in the upper torso and head.
Mendenhall was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, as well as third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, the burglary charge was dismissed and Mendenhall pleaded guilty to the criminal mischief charge. He was sentenced late last week to a day in jail.