      Weather Alert

Man accused of stealing vehicle in Minneapolis arrested in Thornton

Jan 9, 2020 @ 5:28am

THORNTON — A man who allegedly stole a vehicle in the Twin Cities has been arrested in Cerro Gordo County.

51-year-old Greggery Kisling was arrested by authorities at about 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon at the Classic Stop convenience store in Thornton. Court documents state that Kisling told law enforcement after his arrest that he was driving the stolen vehicle down to Texas with the intent to sell it.

Authorities also allegedly located methamphetamine in the vehicle, hidden in the lid of a container of coffee pouches.

Kisling was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of second-degree theft and possession of meth first offense. He’s being held on $10,000 bond.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved