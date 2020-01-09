Man accused of stealing vehicle in Minneapolis arrested in Thornton
THORNTON — A man who allegedly stole a vehicle in the Twin Cities has been arrested in Cerro Gordo County.
51-year-old Greggery Kisling was arrested by authorities at about 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon at the Classic Stop convenience store in Thornton. Court documents state that Kisling told law enforcement after his arrest that he was driving the stolen vehicle down to Texas with the intent to sell it.
Authorities also allegedly located methamphetamine in the vehicle, hidden in the lid of a container of coffee pouches.
Kisling was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of second-degree theft and possession of meth first offense. He’s being held on $10,000 bond.