Man accused of stealing over $2000 from Worth County convenience store

NORTHWOOD — The arraignment hearing has been scheduled for a Lake Mills man accused of stealing over $2000 from a Worth County convenience store.

24-year-old Justin Ivey is accused of second-degree theft. He’s accused by authorities while working at the Kum & Go store near the Diamond Jo Casino of taking items off the shelves or having someone else bring up an item to the counter, ring them up as returned items, and then giving the cash to the same person. Authorities say this happened a dozen times this past November, totaling nearly $2300.

Ivey waived his preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Thursday in Worth County District Court, with District Judge Colleen Weiland setting Ivey’s arraignment hearing for February 18th. Second-degree theft is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.