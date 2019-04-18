Man accused of standoff during domestic disturbance in Mason City charged

MASON CITY — Charges have been filed against a Mason City man involved in a three-hour standoff with authorities as part of a domestic disturbance last week.

Mason City police were called shortly after 6 o’clock last Thursday night to the City Center building at 5 North Federal, where on arrival they were met by a female victim. 44-year-old Mark Torres remained in an apartment and refused to exit, allegedly telling police he had a firearm and that he threatened to use it. After about three hours, officers were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender and took Torres into custody.

Torres has been charged with domestic abuse assault with the intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail and a $6250 fine. Torres is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2000 bond.

He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on April 26th.