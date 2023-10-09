Man accused of murdering Algona police officer pleads not guilty

Kyle Ricke, accused of murdering Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram last week, made his first court appearance via a video connection Thursday (KLGA photo)

ALGONA — The man accused of killing an Algona police officer last month has pleaded not guilty.

43-year-old Kyle Ricke of Algona is accused of shooting Officer Kevin Cram to death on the evening of September 13th as Cram was attempting to serve a warrant for Ricke’s arrest in the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street. Ricke was later arrested in Minnesota after a four-hour manhunt.

Ricke’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for today, but court records show that his attorney filed a written plea of not guilty on Friday in Kossuth County District Court. Ricke has demanded a speedy trial, with Judge Nancy Whittenburg setting December 12th as his trial date.

Ricke continues to be held in the Hamilton County Jail on $2 million cash-only bond. If convicted of first-degree murder, Ricke would face a mandatory life sentence without the opportunity for parole.

Prior to serving the Algona Police Department, Cram was a police officer in Nora Springs between 2013 and 2015.