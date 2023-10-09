KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Man accused of murdering Algona police officer pleads not guilty

October 9, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
Man accused of murdering Algona police officer pleads not guilty
Kyle Ricke, accused of murdering Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram last week, made his first court appearance via a video connection Thursday (KLGA photo)

ALGONA — The man accused of killing an Algona police officer last month has pleaded not guilty.

43-year-old Kyle Ricke of Algona is accused of shooting Officer Kevin Cram to death on the evening of September 13th as Cram was attempting to serve a warrant for Ricke’s arrest in the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street. Ricke was later arrested in Minnesota after a four-hour manhunt.

Ricke’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for today, but court records show that his attorney filed a written plea of not guilty on Friday in Kossuth County District Court. Ricke has demanded a speedy trial, with Judge Nancy Whittenburg setting December 12th as his trial date.

Ricke continues to be held in the Hamilton County Jail on $2 million cash-only bond. If convicted of first-degree murder, Ricke would face a mandatory life sentence without the opportunity for parole.

Prior to serving the Algona Police Department, Cram was a police officer in Nora Springs between 2013 and 2015.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man accused of attempted murder in southwest Iowa stabbing
2

Iowa districts eye shift to four-day school week
3

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of financial exploitation of elder
4

Dryer fire damages Mason City home
5

Fugitive from Minnesota wanted on robbery charges arrested in Mason City