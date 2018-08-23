Man accused of driving drunk and nearly missing Worth Conuty deputy

NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve arrested an intoxicated man after he nearly hit one of their deputies.

The department in a news release says at about 2:20 this morning, a deputy was nearly struck while conducting a traffic stop in the county on another vehicle that was stopped in the middle of a roadway.

They say on further investigation it was determined that the vehicle was being driven on the rim of the front passenger side tire and the vehicle had likely just went in the ditch because there was grass on and stuck in the vehicle.

Daniel Garcia of Titonka was arrested for operating while intoxicated, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and unsafe stopping.