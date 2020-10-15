      Weather Alert

Man accused of assaulting multiple people in Manly to plead guilty

Oct 15, 2020 @ 10:48am

MANLY — A Worth County man accused of an assault at a trailer park in Manly is planning to plead guilty in the case.

Law enforcement accused 31-year-old Jacob Mendenhall of Manly of being intoxicated when he went to a trailer in the Southside Trailer Park on April 26th to confront someone over negative comments that the person allegedly made about his father. After a verbal confrontation, Mendenhall allegedly forced his way into the trailer and elbowed one person in the face, hit a second person in the face and tackled and struck a third person in the upper torso and head.

Mendenhall was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, as well as third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Mendenhall was scheduled to be tried on the charges starting October 28th, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for November 9th in Worth County District Court.

