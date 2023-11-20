Man accused in fatal shooting of Algona police officer gets new trial date

Kyle Ricke, accused of murdering Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram last week, made his first court appearance via a video connection Thursday (KLGA photo)

ALGONA — A new trial date is set for the man accused of killing an Algona police officer back in September.

43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona is facing a charge of first-degree murder following the shooting death of Officer Kevin Cram in the early evening hours of September 13th.

Following a court hearing on Friday, Judge Nancy Whittenburg has now scheduled the trial to begin on May 14, 2024. When Ricke submitted a written plea of not guilty back in October, he requested a speedy trial, and at that time Whittenburg set a trial date of December 12th. Court records show that Ricke’s legal counsel submitted a motion to waive that speedy trial request and asked for a continuance on October 16th.

Friday’s court hearing was conducted electronically, with Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown representing the State, while Ricke appeared with his attorneys of record, Matthew Pittenger, Dianne Wallway and Barbara Westphal. A final pretrial conference has been scheduled for April 16th. A determination of whether that hearing will be held electronically or in person will be made at a later date.

Ricke remains in custody on $2 million cash-only bond.

Cram served the Nora Springs Police Department from 2013-to-2015 before returning to Algona. His wife was a former dispatcher with the Clear Lake Police Department.