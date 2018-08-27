Major political parties set candidates for Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s race

MASON CITY — Nominees have been selected by the two major political parties for the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s race.

Rockwell city councilman Adam Wedmore was selected over Ruth Lapointe of Mason City for the Democratic nomination during a special nominating convention over the weekend.

The Republican nomination has been secured by Don O’Connor, who is the general manager at Mason City Ford.

An independent candidate on the ballot will be Tina Cullinan, who is operations manager at YSS Francis Lauer and a customer service agent for Air Choice One.

The auditor’s position opened up when Riley Dirksen resigned earlier this month. Treasurer Pat Wright will serve as the interim auditor until November’s election.