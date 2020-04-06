Main Street Mason City wins for Main Street Iowa honors
Mason City has been recognized with several Main Street Iowa Awards, which were announced late last week. The awards honor outstanding accomplishments, activities and people making a difference in the state’s 55 designated Main Street Iowa districts. Main Street Mason City’s awards were:
== The “Game Changer Award” — to the Mason City Multipurpose Arena
== “Business of the Year” — Market 124, Katie Wold
== Exceptional Special Event — Haunted Historic Building Tour
== Leadership Award — Melissa Fabian
The Main Street awards ceremony was scheduled for last Friday but was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.