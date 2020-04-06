      Breaking News
Main Street Mason City wins for Main Street Iowa honors

Apr 6, 2020 @ 12:21pm

Mason City has been recognized with several Main Street Iowa Awards, which were announced late last week. The awards honor outstanding accomplishments, activities and people making a difference in the state’s 55 designated Main Street Iowa districts. Main Street Mason City’s awards were:

 

== The “Game Changer Award” —  to the Mason City Multipurpose Arena

 

== “Business of the Year” — Market 124, Katie Wold

 

== Exceptional Special Event — Haunted Historic Building Tour

 

== Leadership Award — Melissa Fabian

 

The Main Street awards ceremony was scheduled for last Friday but was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

