Main Street Mason City survey asks people to help plan on what businesses to recruit downtown
MASON CITY — Main Street Mason City has launched a survey as part of a proactive approach to planning for the future prosperity of the community’s traditional downtown district.
Main Street Mason City executive director Emily Ginneberge says the survey is going to be used to identify and profile the top candidates for expansion and recruitment based on local community and consumer preferences and insight. “It will help provide direction for specific product lines and menus, services, amenities and special features, and other distinguishing traits. We really need the community’s help here to tell us what it is they want to see in our community. They ultimately by participating in the survey are going to be able to help dictate the types of businesses that we recruit to our downtown district.”
Ginneberge says any new business in the downtown district also helps current downtown businesses. “New business in our downtown district generates foot traffic to the current businesses that are in our district. Having those new businesses recruited to our district will make for even better business for our businesses that are already in the district.”
Ginneberge says the more people that participate in the survey, the more good work that can be done with the results. “We are so excited to have them determine who we work to recruit to our downtown district, but also we are looking forward to sharing these results, because I think it will be really interesting to see what everybody determines it is that they want or they think is missing. Sometimes what people think is missing is something that we already have, so that gives us another opportunity to share with them ‘hey did you already know we have this incredible business in the downtown district.”
Take the survey by clicking here